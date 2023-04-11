Ayesha Omar discloses bitter experience of relationship with ex-fiancé

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 41-year-old actress disclosed that she had to endure immense physical and mental abuse during the relationship but eventually managed to get out of it.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) Ayesha Omar, a renowned Pakistani actor and singer, recently talked about her painful past and shared some details about her years-long relationship with her ex-fiancé.

She made this disclosure in a podcast show conducted by former model, actor and director Frieha Altaf.

The actor shared that it took her a long time to recover from the trauma because she had wasted precious years of her life with that person. Her story sheds light on the harsh reality of abusive relationships and the impact they can have on a person's life.

Ayesha revealed the bitter realities of her personal life. She said, "It was eight years ago. We were almost engaged and were like a family. It took me a long time to end this relationship and get out of it because I thought maybe the person would change because of my love. I would fix him."

The Bulbulay actor explained that her ex-fiancé would apologize every time he did something wrong, and she would forgive him and return to him. However, one day, he subjected her to physical assault, and that was the moment she decided to end the relationship.

Ayesha revealed that the person she was in a relationship with would use abusive language all the time. "He was such a person who was habitual of cursing. He'd say that 'I abuse in love'," said the actor.