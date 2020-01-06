Ayesha Omar reveals she faced harassment in her career

(@fidahassanain)

She has appreciated “MeToo” movement, saying that this movement provided every victim of the showbiz industry a chance to speak about it.

LAHORE:

In an interview with Ahsan Khan, Ayesha Omar shared her personal experience in showbiz industry.

She said harassment is tough topic to discuss as many women and men experienced harassment in their careers in showbiz industry and now they were talking about it openly.

“I also faced harassment in my career and life and I know how one feels about it,” she stated. “May be someday I will speak about it but I totally relate to everybody who has been through it,”. “There is specific time to come out with it,” she added