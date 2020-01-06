UrduPoint.com
Ayesha Omar Reveals She Faced Harassment In Her Career

Mon 06th January 2020 | 05:25 PM

Ayesha Omar reveals she faced harassment in her career

She has appreciated “MeToo” movement, saying that this movement provided every victim of the showbiz industry a chance to speak about it.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2020) Known Ayesha Omar appreciated revolutionary “MeToo” movement, disclosing that she experienced “harassment” in my career and life here on Monday.

In an interview with Ahsan Khan, Ayesha Omar shared her personal experience in showbiz industry.

She said harassment is tough topic to discuss as many women and men experienced harassment in their careers in showbiz industry and now they were talking about it openly.

“I also faced harassment in my career and life and I know how one feels about it,” she stated. “May be someday I will speak about it but I totally relate to everybody who has been through it,”. “There is specific time to come out with it,” she added

