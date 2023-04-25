UrduPoint.com

Ayesha Omar Shares Plan For Personal Life After Getting Married

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Ayesha Omar shares plan for personal life after getting married

The actress who also sings and paints reveals the challenges and bitter facts of her life in the recent interview.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2023) Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar shared plan of her personal life after getting married.

“I will take hiatus from acting for the next ten years after getting married,” revealed the actress while talking in a local tv program.

The 41- year old actress was of the view that she would focus other thing after the marriage.

"I will not stop acting for my husband, and for my baby after giving birth. I don't want to work for the first 10 years and I don't want to do acting," she explained.

The actress of the view that she would continue singing and painting.

She stated that “14-hour-long acting shift with a baby is difficult. I think I want to focus more on other things,”.

The actress also shared the challenges and bitter realities of her life as well as traumatic and abusive relationship with the ex-fiancé, saying that she suffered from physical assault after which she decided to walk out of that relationship.

Ayesha revealed that she took a long time to recover from the trauma because the precious years of her life got wasted because of that person.

