Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress’ husband has been booked over charges of rioting and threats in Goa, India

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) Former Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has strongly reacted to registration of a case against her husband Farhan Azmi in Goa.

Farhan Azmi was booked over charges of charges of rioting and threats.

The report stated that Ayesha’s husband was driving with their son in his SUV when local residents stopped him due to driving at high speed.

Farhan Azmi then sought help from the Goa police. When the police arrived, the situation was brought under control, but a case of rioting and threatening was filed against Ayesha Takia's husband.

Angered by the case against her husband, Ayesha Takia reacted on social media, stating that her husband was targeted because of his connection to Maharashtra. The actress said, "My son and husband were abused, and my husband had called the police for help, but a case was filed against him instead."

A few days ago, Ayesha Takia's father-in-law and Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra Assembly member Abu Azmi also faced a case for praising the Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, which is now being linked to the case against the actress's husband.