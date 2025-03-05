Ayesha Takia Reacts To Registration Of Case Against Her Husband Farhan Azmi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 02:01 PM
Actress’ husband has been booked over charges of rioting and threats in Goa, India
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) Former Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has strongly reacted to registration of a case against her husband Farhan Azmi in Goa.
Farhan Azmi was booked over charges of charges of rioting and threats.
The report stated that Ayesha’s husband was driving with their son in his SUV when local residents stopped him due to driving at high speed.
Farhan Azmi then sought help from the Goa police. When the police arrived, the situation was brought under control, but a case of rioting and threatening was filed against Ayesha Takia's husband.
Angered by the case against her husband, Ayesha Takia reacted on social media, stating that her husband was targeted because of his connection to Maharashtra. The actress said, "My son and husband were abused, and my husband had called the police for help, but a case was filed against him instead."
A few days ago, Ayesha Takia's father-in-law and Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra Assembly member Abu Azmi also faced a case for praising the Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, which is now being linked to the case against the actress's husband.
Recent Stories
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi2 hours ago
-
Paris Fashion Week kicks off with big designer debuts expected2 days ago
-
Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case2 days ago
-
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations2 days ago
-
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!4 days ago
-
Baby, you're a firework! Katy Perry to blast off into space6 days ago
-
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims7 days ago
-
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films8 days ago
-
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures & First Look of the ..8 days ago
-
Kubra Khan’s strong response to criticism over her Nikah at Masjid al-Haram9 days ago
-
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another Project—It's Pers ..9 days ago
-
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral11 days ago