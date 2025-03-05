Open Menu

Ayesha Takia Reacts To Registration Of Case Against Her Husband Farhan Azmi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 05, 2025 | 02:01 PM

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

Actress’ husband has been booked over charges of rioting and threats in Goa, India

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2025) Former Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia has strongly reacted to registration of a case against her husband Farhan Azmi in Goa.

Farhan Azmi was booked over charges of charges of rioting and threats.

The report stated that Ayesha’s husband was driving with their son in his SUV when local residents stopped him due to driving at high speed.

Farhan Azmi then sought help from the Goa police. When the police arrived, the situation was brought under control, but a case of rioting and threatening was filed against Ayesha Takia's husband.

Angered by the case against her husband, Ayesha Takia reacted on social media, stating that her husband was targeted because of his connection to Maharashtra. The actress said, "My son and husband were abused, and my husband had called the police for help, but a case was filed against him instead."

A few days ago, Ayesha Takia's father-in-law and Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra Assembly member Abu Azmi also faced a case for praising the Muslim Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, which is now being linked to the case against the actress's husband.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Bollywood Social Media Muslim From

Recent Stories

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

2 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

2 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

17 minutes ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

32 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

1 hour ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

1 hour ago
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz