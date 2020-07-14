UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayeza Khan Celebrates Daughter Hoorain's Birthday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram and shared a Boomerang video where she could be seen preparing for the celebration.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Popular actress Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter Hoorain on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Mehar Posh actress shred a Boomerang video where she could be seen preparing for celebration.

“Hoorain’s 5th Birthday preparations.... #mummyjob,” Ayeza Khan. In another post, Ayeza Khan said: “Making another Birthday Magical for her.”

According to Spokesperson, the recent provocative action was manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The actress said that Pakistan’s principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to reports, four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the Armenian forces’ attack in a new escalation of their decades-long territorial dispute.

Three of the soldiers were killed on Sunday and one on Monday in the artillery fire that erupted on Sunday near Tavush region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence said.

Related Topics

Attack Resolution Fire United Nations Azerbaijan Mehar Ayeza Khan Danish Taimoor Sunday Post Instagram

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives letter of condolences fr ..

32 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Punjab govt hints at opening of restaurants, marri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.