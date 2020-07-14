(@fidahassanain)

Ayeza Khan took to Instagram and shared a Boomerang video where she could be seen preparing for the celebration.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2020) Popular actress Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor celebrated the fifth birthday of their daughter Hoorain on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Mehar Posh actress shred a Boomerang video where she could be seen preparing for celebration.

“Hoorain’s 5th Birthday preparations.... #mummyjob,” Ayeza Khan. In another post, Ayeza Khan said: “Making another Birthday Magical for her.”

According to Spokesperson, the recent provocative action was manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The actress said that Pakistan’s principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to reports, four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the Armenian forces’ attack in a new escalation of their decades-long territorial dispute.

Three of the soldiers were killed on Sunday and one on Monday in the artillery fire that erupted on Sunday near Tavush region, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence said.