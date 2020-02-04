UrduPoint.com
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor Shower Love, Affection On Each Other

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and hubby Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled photos have taken the internet by storm

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan and hubby Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled photos have taken the internet by storm. The celebrity couple have showered love and praises on each other on Instagram.Ayeza, who portrayed a controversial role in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho, took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled endearing photo with caption, "Mohabbat jab jab hogi yaad rkhna...Tum se he hogi...

baar baar hogi (Whenever I fall in love, it will be you. And it will happen again and again).

The same PDA-filled photo was shared by Danish who wrote, "Kuch MOHABBATEN itni shaffaf hoti hain k unhen khud se hi chupana parta hai kay kahin apni hi nazar na lag jaye..(Some love and affections are so pure that they have to be hidden from oneself lest they fall victim to one's own bad mojo.The couple's love and affection-filled endearing posts garnered thousands of hearts within no time.Recently, Ayeza Khan celebrated her 29th birthday with hubby and children and shared some adorable photos with fans and followers.

