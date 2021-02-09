UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ayeza Khan Expresses Love For Gulsim Ali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Ayeza Khan expresses love for Gulsim Ali

The Lollywood star has dropped heart-eyed emotions in the comment section, saying “Myyyy gyulsimm,”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2021) Lollywood Star Ayeza Khan expressed love for Turkish actress Gulsim Ali.

Taking to Instagram, Ayeza Khan dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section, saying “Myyyy gyulsimm,”.

She expressed love for the Turkish actress after she posted a stunning photo on photo sharing app.

Gulsim played the role of Aslihan Hatun in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The actress looked smiling in the dazzling snap from her latest photoshoot.

