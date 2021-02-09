Ayeza Khan Expresses Love For Gulsim Ali
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:00 PM
Taking to Instagram, Ayeza Khan dropped heart-eyed emoticons in the comment section, saying “Myyyy gyulsimm,”.
She expressed love for the Turkish actress after she posted a stunning photo on photo sharing app.
Gulsim played the role of Aslihan Hatun in historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
The actress looked smiling in the dazzling snap from her latest photoshoot.