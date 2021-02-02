Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s upcoming lawn collection

(@fidahassanain)

Maria B who is currently in Turkey has uploaded the vides of both the actresses regarding their roles in upcoming campaigns of Maria B’s collections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Lollywood Star Ayeza Khan and Turkish actress Gulsim Ali would star in Maria B’s upcoming lawn collection.

Taking to Instagram, Maria B uploaded two videos of both actresses and her meetings with them regarding appearance in Maria B’s upcoming law collection.

Ayeza Khan is there in Turkey with Maria B.

In the first video, Maria B uploaded Gulsim Ali showed Turkish actress Gulsim Ali.

“She is so beautiful girl with beautiful heart and will appear soon in Maria B’s collection,” said Maria B.

“Maria B unveils her second megastar muse for our Lawn’21 campaign, Turkey & Pakistan’s much-adored sweetheart Gülsim Ali! @gyulsim,” wrote Maria.

Gulsim Ali is also very popular in Pakistan after her drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul got huge success in the country. She played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the drama series. On other hand, Ayeza Khan recently hit 8 million followers on Instagram and made her name in the Lollywood industry.