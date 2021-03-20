Ayeza Khan Loves Her New Character Of "Meenu"

(@fidahassanain)

The actress of Teri Meri Love Story has asked fans to wait for some time if they are excited to watch the amazing character of Meenu--a girl who is an ideal for everyone, topper in studies, abiding-daughter, supportive sister, the girl who always speaks truth and eventually becomes a well-manned and wise wife.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Ayeza Khan has performed an interesting role of a girl who is ideal for everyone, topper in studies, abiding daughter, supporting sister, the girl who always speaks truth and finally appears as a well-manned and wise wife.

The actress’s new role is of course interesting for everyone.

She always surprised her fans by amazing roles and excellent acting talent.

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year old actress informed her fans that the drama in which she had performed as an ideal girl for everyone will be released soon on a local tv.

Recently, the actress came from Turkey visit where she was busy in shooting for a local Pakistani brand with Turkish Star Gulsim Ihsan Ali who performed her role as Aslihan Hatoon in Ertugrul.