Open Menu

Ayeza Khan Stuns Fans In Recent Photoshoot

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 28, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

The actress’s innate charm and exquisite facial attributes garnered substantial admiration.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) Lollywood diva Ayaza Khan who always sunned her fans ad friends surprised by her captivating snapshot from her the latest photoshoot.

Ayeza Khan's innate charm and exquisite facial attributes garnered substantial admiration.

Her recent photoshoot, posted on the widely-used photo and video sharing platform Instagram, has effortlessly captured the limelight.

The allure of Ayeza Khan was further accentuated by her choice of a graceful saree, adding an extra layer of allure to her appearance.

Enthralled by Ayeza Khan's captivating appeal, her devoted fans couldn't help but shower praises upon her unparalleled beauty.

Related Topics

Ayeza Khan From Instagram

Recent Stories

80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading ..

80 vehicles issued challan tickets for overloading

20 minutes ago
 Two held for torturing child

Two held for torturing child

20 minutes ago
 Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

Chinese scholarships for Gwadar students hailed

20 minutes ago
 Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

Mohammad Ajaz Khan assumes charge as DIG Hazara

20 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of cons ..

CEO MEPCO to hold E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropp ..

Scientists told to launch new experiments on cropping pattern, irrigation system ..

20 minutes ago
3 bike lifters arrested, 3 stolen motorcycles, cas ..

3 bike lifters arrested, 3 stolen motorcycles, cash amount recovered

20 minutes ago
 Discharge of water from Mangla dam reduced

Discharge of water from Mangla dam reduced

20 minutes ago
 Cricket greats congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winn ..

Cricket greats congratulate Arshad Nadeem for winning silver in World Athletics ..

20 minutes ago
 Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Court allows physical custody of Shah Mahmood Qureshi to FIA in Cipher case

35 minutes ago
 DC visits hospital, orders quality treatment to pa ..

DC visits hospital, orders quality treatment to patients

32 minutes ago
 Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seize ..

Four drug pushers held, drugs worth Rs 3 mln seized

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz