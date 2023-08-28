Ayeza Khan stuns fans in recent photoshoot

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress’s innate charm and exquisite facial attributes garnered substantial admiration.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2023) Lollywood diva Ayaza Khan who always sunned her fans ad friends surprised by her captivating snapshot from her the latest photoshoot.

Her recent photoshoot, posted on the widely-used photo and video sharing platform Instagram, has effortlessly captured the limelight.

The allure of Ayeza Khan was further accentuated by her choice of a graceful saree, adding an extra layer of allure to her appearance.

Enthralled by Ayeza Khan's captivating appeal, her devoted fans couldn't help but shower praises upon her unparalleled beauty.