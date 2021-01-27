UrduPoint.com
Ayeza Khan Stuns Fans With New Picture

Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:05 PM

Ayeza Khan stuns fans with new picture

The latest picture of the Lollywood star wherein the kids are kissing their mother has won the hearts of fans.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2021) Lollywood Star Ayeza Khan’s new photo with her children have won hearts of the fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her picture with children in which both kids Rayan and Hoorain Taimoor both were seen kissing their mother on the cheek.

Ayesha uploaded the picture with simple emoji of heart “emotion”.

The fans surprised to see the new picture of the actress surrounded by her kids at home.

