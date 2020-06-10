Ayeza Khan Thanks fans after her instagram account hit six million followers

(@fidahassanain)

Ayeza Khan says she cannot thank guys enough for the support and love that they all showed her.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan thanked her fans for love and support after her Instagram account hit six million followers here on Wednesday.

Ayeza Khan who is known for Mere Paas Tum Ho actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared the good news with the fans.

The actress wrote: “6 million followers.

A dream, truly,”.

“I can’t thank you guys enough for the support and love that you all show me. Every single one of you is the reason why I stand where I do today.”

Thank you. Forever. Love you guys.”

Ayeza Khan became the fourth Pakistani actress in February 2020 to enter the five million followers' club after Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan and Marwa Hocane.