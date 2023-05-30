UrduPoint.com

Ayeza Khan's Glamorous Qatar Trip Sets Instagram Abuzz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2023 | 09:49 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2023) The social media platform Instagram is abuzz with the viral pictures and videos of popular actor and model Ayeza Khan's recent trip to Qatar.

Ayeza Khan delighted her followers by sharing captivating visuals of her Qatar holiday on her official Instagram account. The photos showcased her striking poses against stunning backdrops, evoking a sense of royalty and glamour.

Her posts received an overwhelming response from millions of Instagram users, who expressed their admiration through numerous likes and heartwarming comments, praising Ayeza's beauty and the mesmerizing visuals she shared.

With a staggering following of 12.9 million on Instagram, Ayeza Khan holds a prominent position among the most followed Pakistani celebrities on this interactive platform. Her dedicated fans and followers eagerly await her updates, which include glimpses into her personal life, cherished family moments, and professional endeavors.

Ayeza Khan, who tied the knot with Danish Taimoor in 2014, is also a proud mother of two children. Hoorain, born in 2015, and Rayan, born in 2017, complete her beautiful family.

