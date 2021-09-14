Aymen Saleem says she will no longer act after her debut drama

(@fidahassanain)

Actor Aymen Saleem said that she would no longer act after her debut drama.

She was addressing questions around her decision to leave showbiz.

The star, who rose to fame with Chupke Chupke (2021), announced that she would no longer act only after her debut drama. In a recent interview with host Ahsan Khan, the actress expressed concerns. She revealed that she 'was not ready' for turning her career path to showbiz.

The actress said, “I am from a corporate background, so coming into the industry I wasn’t fully prepared I would say. Our industry is very different from other industries. I have done investment banking in New York, I have done consulting, my field was totally different,".

She said, "Coming into showbiz is a completely different ball game altogether. What happened to me as I wasn’t really sure, whether I want to do it or not. Because it was just so much and I am very thankful for it, I was really humbled by it. I wasn’t sure that whether I was ready for it or not, or I want to do it or not,".

Aymen said that it would be for longer ths time if she returned to acting.

"So I just wanted to take a step back, reevaluated what I wanted to do, so that if I come back I should come back to stay,” she concluded.