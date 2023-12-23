Open Menu

Aymen Saleem Ties Knot With Kamran Malik In Intimate Ceremony

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2023 | 01:34 PM

The fans of the talented actress promptly extended their heartfelt congratulations on this momentous day, wishing Aymen and Kamran the very best in their journey together.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2023) Actress and Model Aymen Saleem embarked on a new journey as she tied the knot with Kamran Malik in a private wedding ceremony on Friday.

The "Chupke Chupke actress took to Instagram and expressed gratitude and enthusiasm for the commencement of this new chapter in her life.

The daughter of the former Pakistani cricketing legend Saleem Yousuf, Aymen initially pursued a career in the realm of investment banking.

However, her breakthrough role in “Chupke Chupke” marked a significant turning point in her career, leading to a nomination for the “Best Emerging Talent in TV” award. In this acclaimed drama, she shared the screen with industry luminaries such as Ayeza Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, Arslan Naseer, and Mira Sethi.

Building on her success, Aymen made her second tv appearance in “Ibn-e-Hawwa” where she showcased her talent alongside Hira Mani and Shehzad Sheikh.

Besides it, she graced the screens in the 2022 TV drama “Paristan,”.

