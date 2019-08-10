UrduPoint.com
Ayushmann Khurrana Congratulates Vicky Kaushal For National Film Award With Perfect Andaz Apna Apna Reference

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:17 PM

Ayushmann Khurrana congratulates Vicky Kaushal for National Film Award with perfect Andaz Apna Apna reference

Congratulating Vicky Kaushal for the National Film award for Best Actor, which is shared between the two, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sweet message for the Uri star on Instagram stories

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Congratulating Vicky Kaushal for the National Film award for Best Actor, which is shared between the two, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a sweet message for the Uri star on Instagram stories.

While Vicky won the award for Uri: The Surgical Strike, Ayushmann received it for his performance in Andhadhun.Sharing a picture from an event where Vicky and Ayushmann played hosts, the Andhadhun star wrote, "This guy is a gem.

As soon as he got to know about his/our victory in the national awards, he called me and congratulated me. Vicky yara, m so proud of you. Thank you for being so gracious. Lots of love." He also signed it off with an Andaz Apna Apna reference: "Do dost ek hi pyali me chai peeyengey, isase pyaar badhta hai."Reacting to the announcement, Vicky had said, "Words might fall short to describe the happiness I'm feeling right now.

For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award.

""I'm also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor," he said about Ayushmann.Andhadhun took home three accolades -- Best Hindi Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor Award for Ayushmann.

Thanking fans for the award, Ayushmann had said in a statement, "It's truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Awards. As an artist, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content.

Today's honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place."Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and his co-star, Surekha Sikri won the Best Supporting Actress for the film.After a year of films that showered him with box office hits as well as critical appreciation, Ayushmann has an interesting line-up of films for 2019:?Dream Girl, Gulabo Sitabo, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, among others.

