Ayushmann Khurrana in an exclusive chat reveals how he was offered a rom-com by Anubhav Sinha and how he bagged Article 15 is an interesting tale.

Ayushmann Khurrana's hard-hitting film, Article 15 released in theatres yesterday and received a positive response from the audience. It even got critical acclaim, where many applauded Khurrana's performance and film director Anubhav Sinha's work

It even got critical acclaim, where many applauded Khurrana's performance and film director Anubhav Sinha's work. Hitherto, Khurrana has always played light-hearted characters and with Article 15, he took up a cop character for the first time.

Ayushmann plays a stern role in the film, which is based in Uttar Pradesh.In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he was not sceptical, but rather excited to play the part.

Speaking about Article 15 Ayushmann also shared an interesting trivia. He revealed how Anubhav Sinha had previously offered him a romantic comedy, to which Ayushmann has retorted, "Don't you have anything hard hitting like Mulk?"Interestingly, that is when Anubhav Sinha narrated the story of Article 15 and Ayushmann added how he was intrigued by the concept since he was also reading a lot on the same topic.

"He was impressed with my knowledge of these things," Ayushmann added. Praising the director, Ayushmann further said, "He is one of the most intelligent directors I have ever worked with."In BollywoodLife's review, the movie garnered a positive response.

A part of the review read, "The most powerful aspect of Article 15 is its honesty. It does not shy away from telling harsh truths as they are. It is a courageous film from start to the end. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki have written it very well. The dialogues have dark humour and are extremely thought-provoking. They will stay with you for a really long time."