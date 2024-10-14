(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) A post made 80 days ago by a shooter involved in the murder of Indian politician and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui has gone viral on Instagram.

Baba Siddiqui, a former minister and leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, was killed in Mumbai on October 12. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, responsible for the attack on Salman Khan, has claimed responsibility for the murder. In connection with this case, the police have arrested two shooters, while one shooter is still at large.

The Indian media reported that the fugitive suspect Shivu Kumar Gautam wrote a caption on a photo posted on Instagram 80 days prior to the incident, which is now going viral.

In the photo, Shivu Kumar is seen standing next to a motorcycle, with the caption reading, "Dude, your gangster is here."

Shivu Kumar Gautam shared this post on Instagram on July 24.

On the other hand, the police reported that the two arrested suspects are 23-year-old Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and 19-year-old Dharm Raj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh.