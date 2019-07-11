Baby Sultan, wife Alizey wish Feroze Khan on birthday

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Feroze Khan’s wife Alizey Fatima shared a picture of the father and son and wrote a birthday wish from baby Sultan’s side.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Actor Feroze Khan might be celebrating the 29th birthday of his life but this is his first birthday as a father.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “It’s our first birthday together 🎈 Happy Birthday Dad❤️ - apka pyara Sultan 🙂”

In another heartfelt post, Alizey had a special wish for husband Feroze.

Sharing a collage of their pictures, she said, “I knew I loved you when Home suddenly went from a place to a person 🌹 Happy Birthday Partner❤️ - Apke pyari biwi 🙂”

Actor Feroze Khan bagged the best actor award for his popular drama ‘Khaani’ at the Lux Style Awards (LSA).

Feroze Khan dedicated the award to his wife Alizey Fatima and newborn son Sultan.

Upon this achievement, wife Alizey also sent love Feroze Khan’s way. Sharing a family picture with the award, she wrote, “May you forever rise and shine!”

Feroze Khan reciprocated the love, saying, “Only with my loved ones.”

Feroze and Alizeh tied the knot last year in March and became the Insta-favourite couple. Their marital journey has been filled with love as the actor kept appreciating her wife in his social media posts.

On the work front, Khan will next be seen in Urwa Hocane's debut production ‘Tich Button’ that also stars Farhan Saeed, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali.

Feroze Khan received fame with his outstanding performances in serials as Khaani for which he won the award as well.

Gul-e-Rana and his recent blockbuster hit ‘Romeo weds Heer’ have also added to his fame.