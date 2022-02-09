Bajao.pk “NayiAwaaz”, launches biggest Online Music Competition    

, , , ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2022) In the past two years, we have gone digital, like anything – 86% internet penetration! So it’s no wonder that Bajao.pk has launched Pakistan’s first online music competition, NayiAwaaz. With hundreds of entries pouring in it just might become the biggest as well.

Bajao.Pk is Pakistan’s leading indigenous music platform and is dedicated to promoting Pakistani music and artists. The online competition will ensure easy access for all and is driven by principles of inclusivity and equal opportunity, show casing the amazing voices that our land is gifted with. Which is great as only recently there has been a debate of giving a chance and recognition to lesser known and undiscovered music talents of Pakistan.

The competition is powered through the social media channels of Bajao.pk. Musicians and vocal artists will upload their songs on https://auditions.bajao.pk/. After an initial screening the videos will be uploaded on the Bajao.pk, Bajao App, Facebook, and Instagram portals. People vote first for the top 10, then top 5, and finally the Top 3 winners of the competition.

Bilal Khan just announced the amazing prizes to be won in the biggest online music competition “NayiAwaaz”, powered by Bajao.pk and we are super excited! The winner gets PKR 500,000 cash and a chance to get their winning song produced by a leading music producer.

The second prize is a cash prize of PKR 400,000 while the third prize is PKR 200,000. Now if that isn’t a cherry on top of becoming the “NayiAwaaz” of Pakistan!

Bridging the gap between artists and music lovers, Bajao.pk is Pakistan’s music discovery app, platform, and community focused on rising artists and helping new fans appreciate the diversity and richness of the Pakistani music scene. It endeavours to provide these untapped geniuses with a platform to share their music with the world.

Our nation is home to beautiful voices that are waiting to be found and this online music competition, is an opportunity for the uber music talent of Pakistan to showcase their skills and become the “nayiawaaz” of Pakistan.So, if you or anyone you know is waiting to become the next star voice of Pakistan, then this is the chance!

To stay updates please follow the Bajao.pk Facebook @Bajao and Instagram @Bajaomusic.