Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

The Indian musician and Pakistani comedian are seen in the latest video on travelling on the line of “Pawri Ho rahi hai”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Pakistani comedian and voice-over artist Sheherzade Noor Peerzada aka ‘Baji Bombastic and Indian music composter Yashraj Mukhate teamed up for an amusing new short travel video.

In the video, Noor Peerzada is seen holidaying in the scenic Hunza.

She says, “Bahut pyaari jagah hai, bahut lovely hai. Main yahan safar kar kar ke hi aayi hu. Mujhe safaring ka bahut shauk hai. I love to safar [It is a beautiful place. I have travelled to come here. I love to travel]," Peerzada says in the video.]

Yashraj is seen then in the video clip, with dancing children.

Later, Peerzada says, “May you all safar."

Taking to Instagram, the Indian music composer says, “May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travelers and sufferers,”. Baji Bombastic also took to Instagram, saying that “Meray frand aur meine song banaya. [My friend and I made a song],”.



Yashraj was earlier seen in the news when the trend of #PawriHoriHai (Parrty ho rahi hai) emerged on social media.