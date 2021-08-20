UrduPoint.com

Baji Bomastic And Yashraj Produce Amusing New Short Travel Video

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Baji Bomastic and Yashraj produce amusing new short travel video

The Indian musician and Pakistani comedian are seen in the latest video on travelling on the line of “Pawri Ho rahi hai”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2021) Pakistani comedian and voice-over artist Sheherzade Noor Peerzada aka ‘Baji Bombastic and Indian music composter Yashraj Mukhate teamed up for an amusing new short travel video.
In the video, Noor Peerzada is seen holidaying in the scenic Hunza.
She says, “Bahut pyaari jagah hai, bahut lovely hai. Main yahan safar kar kar ke hi aayi hu. Mujhe safaring ka bahut shauk hai. I love to safar [It is a beautiful place. I have travelled to come here. I love to travel]," Peerzada says in the video.]

Yashraj is seen then in the video clip, with dancing children.

Later, Peerzada says, “May you all safar."
Taking to Instagram, the Indian music composer says, “May you all safar. Dedicated to all the wanderlust travelers and sufferers,”. Baji Bombastic also took to Instagram, saying that “Meray frand aur meine song banaya. [My friend and I made a song],”.


Yashraj was earlier seen in the news when the trend of #PawriHoriHai (Parrty ho rahi hai) emerged on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Music Social Media Ho All KE Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Deutsche Welle Says Relative of Its German Journal ..

Deutsche Welle Says Relative of Its German Journalist Shot Dead by Taliban

21 minutes ago
 Chinese Parliament Passes Personal Information Pro ..

Chinese Parliament Passes Personal Information Protection Law - Reports

21 minutes ago
 UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who sha ..

UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian vision

33 minutes ago
 Rashid Minhas Shaheed's sacrifice reflection of PA ..

Rashid Minhas Shaheed's sacrifice reflection of PAF personnel's immense professi ..

26 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 70 more lives, positivity hovers o ..

Covid-19 claims 70 more lives, positivity hovers over 6%

26 minutes ago
 Brazil to Send Humanitarian Aid to Haiti After Dea ..

Brazil to Send Humanitarian Aid to Haiti After Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Minis ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.