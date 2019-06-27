Baji film to be screened tomorrow

Film 'Baji' produced by a major TV channel, will be released all over the country on June 28 alongwith 62 cinemas of the World

Superstar Mira has performed as Baji in the film and she completed the promotion campaign for this film.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Mira said that she was expecting it a block buster film as its all aspects had been addressed professionally.

She said that film director Saqib Malik did a marvelous job to make the film a great success.