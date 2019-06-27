UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baji Film To Be Screened Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 09:22 PM

Baji film to be screened tomorrow

Film 'Baji' produced by a major TV channel, will be released all over the country on June 28 alongwith 62 cinemas of the World

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Film 'Baji' produced by a major tv channel, will be released all over the country on June 28 alongwith 62 cinemas of the World.

Superstar Mira has performed as Baji in the film and she completed the promotion campaign for this film.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Mira said that she was expecting it a block buster film as its all aspects had been addressed professionally.

She said that film director Saqib Malik did a marvelous job to make the film a great success.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Job June TV All

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Costa Rican Ambassador discuss ways to bo ..

39 minutes ago

6 oil agencies, 2 LPG shops sealed in crackdown ag ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies after snake bite in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

PHA DG visits different parks

2 minutes ago

Competent authority puts 117 FATA Secretariat empl ..

2 minutes ago

Haider and Abbas star in Pakistan U19 win

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.