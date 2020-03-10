UrduPoint.com
'Balooni Taught Me Unconditional Love'

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

'Balooni taught me unconditional love'

The actress expresses grief and sorrow over loss of her puppy, saying that the void left in her life will never been replaced.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2020) Award-winning actress Mehwish Hayat felt heart-broken over loss her beloved Balooni.

Taking to Twitter, the actress expressed pain and grief over loss of her beloved Balooni who was living with her for last a decade. She wrote: “ My dear Balooni, it has been 3 days that you have been gone----and my heart and mind doesn’t want to believe it. I have been through a lot but these last few days have been the worst of my life. A decade of having you next to me through my all my highs, lows and breakdowns---your one gaze would make me feel everything’s going to be alright.

You taught me so much about unconditional love and life itself. Never thought I would lose you….thought you would always be there at the gate waiting for me with those piercing brown eyes. My best friend ----you love me so much that you spared me the pain of saying goodbye and letting you go…. I wish you’ d waited for me for a day more. I wish I could have got to hug you for one last time…I wish. Nothing will ever replace the void that you have left in my life. All I am left with is tears…memories..and a life time to miss you. Rip Bruno 06-03-2020.,”.

