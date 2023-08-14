“Barbie” maintains domination at North American box offices

(@Abdulla99267510)

Industry analysts from Exhibitor Relations have projected a weekend collection of $33.7 million for "Barbie," elevating its total domestic earnings to an impressive $526 million.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2023) In a remarkable feat, Warner Bros.' hit movie "Barbie" has continued its reign atop North American box offices for the fourth consecutive week, presenting director Greta Gerwig with another milestone-breaking achievement.

Greta Gerwig, who previously shattered records by becoming the first solo female director to amass over $1 billion in global box office earnings with "Barbie," has now secured the title of the highest-grossing woman director in the domestic market.

In a closely watched competition, Gerwig is currently competing with Jennifer Lee, who co-directed Disney's animated sequel "Frozen" with Chris Buck, for the distinction of being the highest-grossing woman director of all time on the global box office stage.

Starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll and featuring Ryan Gosling as Ken, "Barbie" has notched an astounding $1.2 billion in worldwide revenues.

Universal's historical drama "Oppenheimer," centered on the development of the atomic bomb, reclaimed its second-place ranking, adding an estimated $18.8 million to its coffers this weekend.

Previously surpassed by Warner Bros.' monster film "Meg 2: The Trench," "Oppenheimer" landed in fourth place this week with an approximate collection of $12.

7 million.

These triumphs for "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" unfold against the backdrop of unrest in Hollywood, characterized by a significant double strike by writers and actors that has led to a halt in productions.

Both unions are currently renegotiating their collective agreements with studios, advocating for improved compensation, safeguards against excessive use of artificial intelligence, and other enhanced working conditions.

The ongoing strike has rendered actors unable to partake in promotional activities for their films, posing a challenge for marketing efforts for upcoming releases as negotiations continue without a clear resolution in sight.

Securing the third position this weekend was Paramount's animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," ascending one place from the previous week with earnings of $15.8 million.

Universal's debutant vampire movie "The Last Voyage of the Demeter" debuted distantly in fifth place, amassing a modest $6.5 million in its inaugural weekend.

Based on Bram Stoker's classic "Dracula," the period piece unfolds aboard a ill-fated ship transporting the legendary bloodsucker from his Eastern European homeland to England.

Analyst David A. Gross noted, "This is a subdued opening for a horror film based on a segment of the renowned Dracula narrative." With lackluster reviews and an estimated production budget of $45 million, the film is encountering challenges in attracting audiences, he added.