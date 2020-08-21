UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear Campaign Against Ali Zafar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:07 PM

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear Campaign Against Ali Zafar

Recently, the Aurat March team penned a letter to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to reconsider the ‘Pride of Performance’ Ali Zafar has been rewarded

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020) Recently, the Aurat March team penned a letter to the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to reconsider the ‘Pride of Performance’ Ali Zafar has been rewarded. The award stands for an individual who has significantly contributed to the field of arts, literature and science in society.
Ali Zafar has, especially during coronavirus, contributed significantly to helping families, minorities and marginalised communities. The singer and composer has also raised awareness about artists and making a difference in Pakistan, with the help of his foundation, the Ali Zafar Foundation. The letter, which is not only posing to tarnish his reputation but also requesting his accolade to be revised on the grounds of a pending court case, has been debased.

Barrister, Ambreen Qureshi has tweeted a statement, proving that in fact there is no court case against Zafar.

The ‘Teefa in Trouble’ star has been acquitted as innocent and cleared of all charges. Therefore, there are no pending cases against him and the letter which states ‘false narratives’ will be handled with accordingly, under the Electronic Crimes Act, which emphasises that any falsehoods or misinterpreted stories will receive the appropriate penalty.
Ms. Qureshi also further broached the topic by addressing the concerns that the letter and smear campaign against Ali Zafar were defamatory and irresponsible, requesting media outlets to take into consideration the seriousness of the matter. With no court cases against Zafar, there is no basis to insult such a grand achievement such as the ‘Pride of Performance’ bestowed by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Ali Zafar March Media All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Academy concludes virtual courses for coa ..

40 minutes ago

250 processions, 575 Majalis to be held in Bahawal ..

5 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

5 minutes ago

DC for stern action against profiteers

5 minutes ago

UK state debt tops 2 trillion on virus support

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Foreign Minister Sees EU Sanctions as C ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.