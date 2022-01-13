UrduPoint.com

'Be My Baby' Singer Ronnie Spector Dies At 78

Chand Sahkeel Published January 13, 2022 | 01:41 PM

'Be My Baby' singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed rock 'n' roll singer behind the 1960s group the Ronettes, whose era-defining hits included the classic "Be My Baby," died Wednesday. She was 78 years old

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed rock 'n' roll singer behind the 1960s group the Ronettes, whose era-defining hits included the classic "Be My Baby," died Wednesday. She was 78 years old.

"Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," read a family statement.

"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face," the statement added.

Born Veronica Greenfield in New York's Spanish Harlem on August 10, 1943, Spector was the daughter of an African American-Cherokee mother and Irish American father.

She formed the musical group later known as the Ronettes with her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, gaining traction in the New York area with their soulful songs of young love, before signing in 1963 with the then legendary producer Phil Spector -- who she would go on to marry.

With their vampy, heavily lidded eyes, sky-high beehive hairstyles and skirts cut above the knee, the Ronettes delivered a string of hits during their early 1960s heyday, including "Baby, I Love You" and "(The Best Part of) Breakin' Up," along with the beloved "Be My Baby" that in 1999 was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Along with the Supremes, the Ronettes were among the period's premier singing groups, and the only girl group to tour with the Beatles, opening for them on their 1966 tour.

Inducting the trio into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones recalled opening for the Ronettes in the 1960s.

"They didn't need anything. They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still," Richards said.

The Ronettes broke up in 1967 following a European concert tour.

In 1968, Ronnie married Phil Spector -- once the king of rock 'n' roll producers, who in 2009 was jailed for murder.

The pair divorced in 1974, and in her autobiography the singer chronicled years of horrifically abusive behavior perpetrated by her ex.

Following the breakup of the Ronettes, Spector continued a solo career, which included a number of collaborations with artists like Eddie Money and Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

In 2006 she dropped "Last of the Rock stars," an album that included features from Richards and Patti Smith.

"She was filled with love and gratitude," read her family's statement.

"Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."

Related Topics

Murder World Married Died Young New York Ireland Money August Cancer Family All From Best Love

Recent Stories

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

25 minutes ago
 Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: C ..

Dengue activities be uploaded to citizen portal: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

Cold, dry weather likely in KP: Met

1 minute ago
 Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open w ..

Badminton: Kidambi, six others out of India Open with Covid

1 minute ago
 PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation dur ..

PM given detailed briefing on Afghan situation during ISI headquarters visit: Fa ..

1 minute ago
 Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to Septem ..

Judge delays Theranos founder sentencing to September

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.