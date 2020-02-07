UrduPoint.com
Behroz Sabzwari Receives Sweet Birthday Wishes From Son Shahroz

Legendary Pakistani actor Behroz Sabzwari, best known for his role of Qabacha, has received sweet birthday wishes from son Shahroz Sabzwari on his 63rd birthday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Legendary Pakistani actor Behroz Sabzwari, best known for his role of Qabacha, has received sweet birthday wishes from son Shahroz Sabzwari on his 63rd birthday.Shahroz took to Instagram and shared a cool picture of his father and said, "Happy birthday to the coolest Dad in the World.

The man who taught me everything I know.

"The actor went on to say, "I am so honored to share in your wisdom. I love you Papa.""Here's to many many moreee," Shahroz further added.Behroz was born in 1957 and started his acting career in 1970s.

The actor became known for his role of playing 'Qabacha' in the drama seriesTanhaiyaan.He also received the Pride of Performance on 23th March 2009 for his services to the Pakistani television industry spanning more than 40 years.

