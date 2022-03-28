UrduPoint.com

Belfast Boy Branagh Finally Beats Oscar Blues

Chand Sahkeel Published March 28, 2022 | 12:17 PM

Belfast boy Branagh finally beats Oscar blues

With his cut-glass accent and a career steeped in Shakespeare, Kenneth Branagh appears English to his thespian core. It took a heartfelt film to remind many that he is actually from Northern Ireland

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :With his cut-glass accent and a career steeped in Shakespeare, Kenneth Branagh appears English to his thespian core. It took a heartfelt film to remind many that he is actually from Northern Ireland.

The actor-director moved with his family to England when he was nine to escape the violence over British rule in the province -- a wrenching chapter chronicled movingly in the black-and-white drama "Belfast".

The 61-year-old won the award for best original screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday -- his first Oscar in eight nominations, across a record seven different categories.

"We'll never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heartwarming, human story of that amazing city of Belfast, on the fabulous island of Ireland. This means a lot. Thank you so much," Branagh said as he accepted his award.

"As somebody who was in a small house watching black-and-white television images of the academy Awards in this working class family in the north of Belfast, to come and be here is really very meaningful," he later told journalists backstage.

The film "Belfast" was born during the coronavirus pandemic, as Branagh looked back to his youth growing up in a close-knit Protestant family on a mixed-faith street.

It is set in 1969, when sectarian violence exploded and Catholics were driven out of the area.

"It came out of that silence that a lot of us stared into at the beginning of the lockdown," he said when the film was released in November.

"And it certainly sent me back to this other lockdown that we experienced, where both ends of the street were barricaded.

"In this pandemic, a lot of people have made enormous numbers of sacrifices. And I think in this time, and in these communities, people did (too)," added Branagh, who was also nominated for best director and best picture as a producer.

The clutch of nominations had already made Branagh the first person to earn nods in seven different categories at the Academy Awards, underlining his versatility.

Related Topics

Sectarian Violence Film And Movies Belfast Ireland November Sunday Oscar Family TV All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Opp moves No-Trust-Motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

Opp moves No-Trust-Motion against Punjab CM Buzdar

12 minutes ago
 Radiation Situation in Russia Remains Stable Despi ..

Radiation Situation in Russia Remains Stable Despite Fires in Chernobyl Zone - W ..

5 minutes ago
 "Written threat," PM unveils conspiracy against hi ..

"Written threat," PM unveils conspiracy against his govt

27 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Ishrat J ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Ishrat Jahan Rizvi's book "Khoya Hoa A ..

32 minutes ago
 PCB unveils bumper women’s cricket season

PCB unveils bumper women’s cricket season

47 minutes ago
 PCB unveils bumper season for women cricketers

PCB unveils bumper season for women cricketers

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>