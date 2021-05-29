UrduPoint.com
Bella Hadid Takes Note Of All Her Celebrity Friends, Colleagues On Palestine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 03:24 PM

Bella Hadid takes note of all her celebrity friends, colleagues on Palestine

The international model is still raising her voice for oppressed Palestinian facing violence in occupied region by Israel.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Bella Hadid, the supermodel, is still raising her voice for oppressed Palestinian facing violence in occupied region by Israel.

Taking to a recent Instagram, the supermodel said that she was ‘taking note’ of all her celebrity friends and colleagues who were staying silent against Israel’s aggression on Palestinians.

Hadid also shared a letter “against apartheid” penned by Palestinian filmmaker Mona Benyamin. Hadid wrote an extensive caption, calling Israel an “apartheid state”. She also added that she was taking notice of how most stars were keeping mum about the issue.

She wrote: “Finally, the world has started calling the Israeli system by its name.

Earlier this year the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem followed the example set by decades of Palestinian intellectual and legal advocacy work in demonstrating that there is no separation between the Israeli state and its military occupation: the two form a single apartheid system,”.

She continued: “Human Rights Watch, in turn, published a thorough report accusing Israel of ‘crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution,”.

Hadid wrote: “To my friends and colleagues .... I see you not standing up for the oppressed and I’m taking notes,”.

