UrduPoint.com

Berlin Conductor Barenboim Resigns At Opera Over Ill Health

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Berlin conductor Barenboim resigns at opera over ill health

World-renowned conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim said on Friday he was stepping down as general musical director of Berlin's State Opera due to deteriorating health

Berlin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :World-renowned conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim said on Friday he was stepping down as general musical director of Berlin's State Opera due to deteriorating health.

Argentina-born Barenboim has been acclaimed for a stellar career which saw him begin performing internationally as a pianist aged 10 and then become a leading conductor.

"Unfortunately my health condition significantly worsened in the last year," Barenboim said in a statement announcing his resignation from one of the world's top opera venues.

"I can no longer deliver the performance rightly expected of a general musical director." Barenboim, who had held the position since 1992, said his decision to resign was effective January 31 and had asked Berlin's top culture official Klaus Lederer to release him from his contract at that time.

It was not immediately clear who would succeed Barenboim but the State Opera said it would release a statement later in the day.

The 80-year-old conductor said his years at one of Berlin's three premier opera houses had been "musically and personally inspiring in every way".

"I believe the State Opera and I brought each other great happiness," he said, adding that he was "especially pleased and proud" that the venue's Staatskapelle orchestra had elected him chief conductor for life.

"Over the years we became a musical family and will remain one," he said, also expressing his "veneration" of the opera house's solo singers, choir and staff.

He thanked former German chancellor Angela Merkel and ex-parliamentary speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble for their loyal attendance of his performances and Lederer for standing by him "in difficult times" in a reference to past allegations of him bullying musicians.

"I will of course remain -- as long as I live -- deeply connected with the music and am ready to continue conducting, especially with the Staatskapelle Berlin," he said.

Related Topics

World Music German Berlin Angela Merkel January Family From Top

Recent Stories

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

25 minutes ago
 UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad J ..

UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Preside ..

28 seconds ago
 Training for youth on "Use of social media with re ..

Training for youth on "Use of social media with responsibility" to start from 10 ..

29 seconds ago
 PP Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League begins in ..

PP Youth Talent Hunt Women Hockey League begins in colourful ceremony

31 seconds ago
 Cold weather forecast for city

Cold weather forecast for city

33 seconds ago
 UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 20 ..

UAE Wrestling Federation approves new board for 2020-2024

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.