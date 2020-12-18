UrduPoint.com
Berlin Film Fest Postponed Until March, Competition To Go Online

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Berlin's international film festival said Friday it was postponing its February 2021 edition as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on the global entertainment industry.

Usually Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, the annual Berlinale, as the event is known, will now take place as a strictly digital event for industry players in March with its competition for the Golden Bear top prize to be held online.

Featured films would be screened for the public in June, the festival said in a statement.

"There is a great desire to meet face-to-face. The current situation does not allow a physical festival in February, at the same time it is important to offer the film industry a market within the first quarter of the year," Berlinale Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek said.

"With the change in the festival format in 2021, we will have the chance to protect the health of all guests and to support the restart of the cinema industry."

