Big Break For Shyraa Roy - A Dubai Based Singer

3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Big break for Shyraa Roy - A Dubai based Singer

Shyraa Roy who came up with her first song called Raat in last February 2020 has announced officially that she will be releasing a Sufi Pop Single named ‘Kamli’ with Mazaakraat talent Mohsin Abbas Haider.

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st May, 2020) A Newly launched Singer from UAE named Shyraa Roy is all set to release her Music single as a duet with a superbly known celebrity called Mohsin Abbas Haider, as you all know Mohsin abbas was last seen in Na Maloom Afraad 2 and Baaji which have recieved an amazing response among audience of all over the world.
We got to know exclusively that they both are working extremely hard on the project to make it remembered for long time as it’s not going to be like the random songs, it’s most likely something which everyone want to download onto their phones and could get play in their cars.

Mohsin Abbas haider who has currently wrapped up from his upcoming film ‘Once upon a time in karachi’ is going to be making a great comeback and also have been extremely busy in his project where on the other hand, the debutant actress and Singer Shyraa Roy will be seen putting a great input by her voice with the veteran Singer, it seems she is spending days and nights to practice on her vocals on being asked.

