"Big Red Envelope" Continues To Top China Box Office

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Comedy film "Big Red Envelope" continued to lead China's daily box office chart Tuesday, for a fifth straight day after its screening.

It raked in 11.2 million Yuan (about 1.7 million U.S. Dollars), about a quarter of the market's total of 44.24 million yuan on Tuesday, data compiled by the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2," ranked second on the daily chart, grossing 7.76 million yuan, with a total box office revenue exceeding 1.15 billion yuan.

Hit drama "A Little Red Flower" came in third, pocketing 7.66 million yuan on Tuesday, with the total earning reaching 1.3 billion yuan.

China's box office continued to see robust growth after scoring a record high for New Year's Day earnings. The total box office revenue so far this year has surpassed 3 billion yuan.