Big Relief For Hareem Shah As SHC Bars FIA From Taking Action Against Her

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Big relief for Hareem Shah as SHC bars FIA from taking action against her

The petitioner who is a known tiktoker is in London these days had moved petition against Federal Investigation Agency for probing her in a money laundering case.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2022) The Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the Federal Investigation Agency from taking action against TikToker Hareem Shah in a case related to money laundering.

The court passed the order on petition moved by lawyer of Hareem Shah challenging FIA's inquiry in a money laundering case on behalf of her husband Syed Bilal Hussain Shah.

The Tiktoker had filed petition after FIA asked two banks to freeze accounts of Hareem Shah and launched an inquiry against her, with the help of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

She made Federation of Pakistan, FIA director, federal Ministry of Information Technology, PTA and SBP as respondents and questioned FIA's call-up notice issued to her on January 13, with directions to her to appear before the officials of the agency on January 19.

Hareem Shah is in London these days.

She submitted in her petition that she had already made a clarification about the foreign Currency in a video message. The counsel for the petitioner told the court that she was ready to cooperate with the agency for investigation but she had apprehensions that she would be arrested on her return from the UK.

The counsel also assured the court that she would join the investigation as soon she returned to Pakistan.

After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the Sindh High Court granted Hareem an exemption from the summon issued by the FIA till her return from London and restricted the Agency from any coercive action against the celebrity.

The court also summoned FIA Sindh's official who initiated probe in personal capacity on the next date of hearing. The case adjourned for the first week of March.

