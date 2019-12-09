Bilal Abbas thanks Noman Ijaz for assisting him in acting

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas has thanked veteran actor Noman Ijaz for assisting him in acting

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th December, 2019) Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas has thanked veteran actor Noman Ijaz for assisting him in acting.In a post on social-networking website Instagram, Bilal said that he has learnt a lot from Noman Ijaz.

"While shooting for Orangreza he [Noman Ijaz] was the one who actually taught me how to switch expressions, focus on reaction more than delivering lines," the actor said.Bilal Abbas further said, "Thank you for being an institution and inspiration for a lot of actors like me to look up to."