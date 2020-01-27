UrduPoint.com
Billie Eilish Receives Congrats Messages For Grammy Awards

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 31 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 02:45 PM

Billie Eilish receives congrats messages for Grammy Awards

Teen singer won four prizes including the Best New Artist, Record of the year, Album of the year and Song of the year at Grammy Awards ceremony.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) Billie Eilish—the teen singer of the US—has been receiving congratulations messages over winning top five prizes including home Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the annual Grammy Awards ceremony for the music industry.

According to the US media, 18-year old Billie Eilish won five of the six awards she was nominated for beating off competition from rapper Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Finneas—the brother of the singer, was named non-classical producer of the year.

The academy recording wrote: “The party isn't over until 6-time GRAMMY nominee @billieeilish takes the #GRAMMYs stage tonight on @CBS. 🎉 https://grm.my/374rhJ7

A reporter quoted Billi Eilish saying as “Wow! There are many other songs which deserve awards,” .

At the ceremony, she was awarded for her song “Bad Guy”. “Genuinely, I’m so grateful and so honored to be here. And I grew up watching all of you,” she was quoted by a reporter as saying.

Hyoyeon—another fan of the singer shared her picture and said that the singer won the award. She wrote: “@null Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards Teen sensation,”.

Eilish and fellow newcomers Lizzo and Lil Nas X were nominated for a string of awards in a live show that was dedicated to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning.

