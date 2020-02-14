UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Billie Eilish Releases Theme To Forthcoming James Bond Film 'No Time To Die'

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James bond film "No Time to Die."The four-minute ballad, a haunting song of betrayal and despair co-written by Eilish and her older brother, Finneas, and performed to an orchestral arrangement, was posted on Thursday to YouTube and various music streaming sites.The recording, itself titled "No Time to Die," was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

The track, released by Eilish's Interscope Records/Darkroom label, includes veteran British session musician Johnny Marr on guitar.Eilish, 18, becomes the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.The song's foreboding lyrics more than suggest a romance that meets with a decidedly unhappy ending, as Eilish sings in a chorus:"Fool me once, fool me twice/Are you death or paradise?"Now you'll never see me cry/There's just no time to die.

"The movie "No Time to Die," the 25th title in the James Bond motion picture franchise, is due to arrive in theaters in April, with Daniel Craig resuming his title role as the British secret agent for a fifth and final time.Eilish is slated to perform the theme song live for the first time at the Brit Awards in London Feb.

18, ahead of the March 9 launch of her North American arena tour, Interscope said in a statement.She had widely been expected to debut the Bond single at the academy Awards show on Sunday, but she sang the Beatles' "Yesterday" during the telecast's in memoriam segment instead.Two weeks earlier Eilish swept the Grammys by taking the four top prizes - best album, best record, song of the year and best new artist - becoming only the second musician to win all four categories on the same night.Eilish wrote and recorded most of her debut studio album - "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" - with her brother, Finneas, 22, in the small bedroom of their Los Angeles-area home.The album, including such hits as "When the Party's Over," "Everything I Wanted" and "Bad Guy," ranked as the No.

1 album of 2019.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music London Same Daniel Craig Adele March April Sunday 2019 Oscar YouTube All Best Top

Recent Stories

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

13 minutes ago

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

33 minutes ago

Pak-Turkey to exchange technology, experience in s ..

10 minutes ago

Railways announced shuttle train fare for Lahore-G ..

10 minutes ago

University of Malakand (UoM) BA, BSc exams

11 minutes ago

Health department refuses to take responsibility o ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.