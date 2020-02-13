(@fidahassanain)

Billie wrote and performed the title song "No Time to Die" as theme song for James Bond's 25th film 007.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) World’s youngest singer Billie Eilish’s song “No time to die” which is the theme song for James Bond’s movie will be released today.

Taking to Twitter, Billie Eilish informed her fans across the globe, saying that “The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled “No Time To Die” and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie,”.

On January 24, the teen singer won top four prizes including home Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year at the annual Grammy Awards ceremony for the music industry.

Billie was nominated for beating off competition from rapper Lil Nas X and Lizzo. Finneas—the brother of the singer, was named non-classical producer of the year.

The academy recording wrote: “The party isn't over until 6-time GRAMMY nominee @billieeilish takes the #GRAMMYs stage tonight on @CBS.

A reporter quoted Billi Eilish saying as “Wow! There are many other songs which deserve awards,” . At the ceremony, she was awarded for her song “Bad Guy”. “Genuinely, I’m so grateful and so honored to be here. And I grew up watching all of you,” she was quoted by a reporter as saying.

Hyoyeon—another fan of the singer shared her picture and said that the singer won the award. She wrote: “@null Billie Eilish, Lizzo lead newcomers charge at Grammy Awards Teen sensation,”.

Eilish and fellow newcomers Lizzo and Lil Nas X were nominated for a string of awards in a live show that was dedicated to basketball star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning.