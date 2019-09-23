Billy Porter wins best drama actor Emmy for Pose'

(@Aneesah05582539)

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Billy Porter on Sunday made Emmy history as the first openly gay black man to win the award for best actor in a drama for the groundbreaking FX series "Pose."Porter won over Jason Bateman ("Ozark"), Sterling K.

Brown ("This Is Us"), Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul") and Milo Ventimiglia ("This is Us")."Pose" explores New York s underground ballroom culture in the 1980s.