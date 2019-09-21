UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Birth Anniversary Of Noor Jehan Being Observed

Chand Sahkeel 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:13 PM

Birth anniversary of Noor Jehan being observed

The birth anniversary of renowned singer of sub-continent Noor Jehan is being observed on Saturday (September-21)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The birth anniversary of renowned singer of sub-continent Noor Jehan is being observed on Saturday (September-21).

Melody Queen', Noor Jehan was born in 1926 on this day in Kasur. She had also performed as an actress in film industry.

Her famous films included Chan Wey, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

She sang in several languages including urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi, and recorded over 10,000 songs in her career.

She received the Life Time Achievement Award twice, besides achieving the highest Pakistani civilian awards Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

She died on December 23, 2000 as a result of heart failure and was buried in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Died Kasur Noor Jehan December Industry

Recent Stories

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

24 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

24 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

24 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

39 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

39 minutes ago

UAE-India task force on investments holds 7th meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.