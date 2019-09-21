Birth anniversary of Noor Jehan being observed

The birth anniversary of renowned singer of sub-continent Noor Jehan is being observed on Saturday (September-21)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The birth anniversary of renowned singer of sub-continent Noor Jehan is being observed on Saturday (September-21).

Melody Queen', Noor Jehan was born in 1926 on this day in Kasur. She had also performed as an actress in film industry.

Her famous films included Chan Wey, Dopatta, Mirza Ghalib, Qaidi, Baaji and Khandaan.

She sang in several languages including urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi, and recorded over 10,000 songs in her career.

She received the Life Time Achievement Award twice, besides achieving the highest Pakistani civilian awards Pride of Performance, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

She died on December 23, 2000 as a result of heart failure and was buried in Karachi.