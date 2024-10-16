Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Renowned Film Actress Sabiha Khanum Observed

Chand Sahkeel Published October 16, 2024 | 11:54 PM

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum was observed on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum was observed on Wednesday.

Born of October 16, 1935 in Gujrat Mukhtar Begum, she adpoted the name of Sabiha Khanum.

She ruled Pakistani cinema in 1950s and '60s with super hit movies, including Kaneez, Mukhra, Anokha, Tehzeeb and many others.

She was awarded Pride of Performance in 1986.

She died on June 13, 2020 in the United States.

More Stories From Showbiz