JODHPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th July, 2019) The Jodhpur court has warned Bollywood actor Salman Khan of rejecting his bail in blackbuck poaching case if he fails to attend the next hearing.Accoridng to details, the court has adjourned the hearing till September 27.Salman Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani during the shoot of film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Four other Bollywood stars -- Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari -- were also accused of joining the hunting trip but were acquitted for lack of evidence.Khan, whose legion of fans emulate his distinct hairstyle and fashion, has accused Rajasthan's forest department of framing him over the black buck case.His defence lawyers had suggested the black bucks died of natural causes such as overeating, and claimed there was no evidence they had been shot.