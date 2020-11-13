UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Actors Mourn Death Of Stage And Film Actor Asif Basra

Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:17 PM

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film actor Asif Basra

Police say Basra’s body was hanging by a dog chain in a private complex and no note was recovered from the scene.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) Bollywood actors are mourning death of renowned stage and film actor Asif Basra on Friday (today).

Asif Basra, the police said, committed suicide as his body was found hanging by a dog chain in private complex.

He was 53.

However, no note was recovered from the scene.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, Nawazuddin Siddiqui mourned death of his beloved friend. He wrote: “It is unbelievable, yet another loss of a dear friend #AsifBasra - gem of a talent & full of life personality. Rest In Peace My Friend - More Power to Family,”.

A clip video in which he was seen acting to expose harassment against women also went viral.

Kareena Kapoor offered heartfelt condolences to Basra's family and loved ones.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also took to Twitter and wrote that it was “too shocking,”. Another antor Swara Bhasker said that Basra’s death was heartbreaking and rings too close to home. He also termed it “scarily familiar tragedy ,”.

Asif Basra who was born on July 27, 1967 started his career as an actor in 1998 and many good movies were on his credit. Laamha, one night with the king and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai were prominent movies of his Bollywood career.

