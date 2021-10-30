Bollywood filmmaker Yusuf Hussain dies

(@FahadShabbir)

Hansal Mehta, the son-in-law of Yusuf, has confirmed his death due to COVID-19.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Yusuf Hussain died of Covid-19 on Saturday. He was 73.

The Indian media reported that Yusuf was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Hansal Mehta, the son-in-law of Yusuf Husain, confirmed his demise.

He wrote, “I had completed 2 schedules of Shahid. And we were stuck. I was troubled. A non-existent career as a filmmaker was almost finished completely. He just came up to me and said I have a fixed deposit and it is of no use to me if you are so troubled. He wrote a cheque. Shahid was completed.

That was Yusuf Husain. Not my father-in-law but a father. He was life - if life itself had to have a physical form. Today he is gone,”.

He also wrote, “To remind all those women in heaven that they are ‘Duniya ki sabse khubsurat ladki’ and all the men that they are ‘Haseen naujwaan’. And then to end with a booming ‘love you love you love you’.”

“Yusuf Saab I owe this new life to you. I am truly orphaned today. Life will never be the same. I will miss you terribly. My urdu will remain broken. And yes - love you love you love you!”, he added.