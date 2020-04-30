Bollywood mourns another star as Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

(@Aneesah05582539)

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Bollywood mourned a second loss in as many days as celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor, whose career spanned half a century, died Thursday aged 67 after a prolonged struggle with cancer.

The news came as a severe blow to the Hindi movie industry and film lovers, who were already reeling from the death Wednesday of the internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan, aged 53.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully... today after a two-year battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement.

Fellow-actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to mourn his death, tweeting: "I am destroyed".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, calling him "a powerhouse of talent", while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan hailed him as "one of the greats".

Kapoor was cremated Thursday at a private ceremony in Mumbai under heavy security, with his family urging fans to follow India's restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Born September 4, 1952, into the prolific Kapoor dynasty -- which has produced four generations of actors including his son, Ranbir -- he made his debut in the 1970's epic "Mera Naam Joker" ("My Name is Joker").

He received India's National Award for best child actor for his performance in the film, which his father Raj produced, directed and starred in.

But it was his later persona as a romantic lead that won him legions of fans.

They flocked to cinemas to see him sing, dance and charm his way into their hearts in films such as the 1973 superhit "Bobby" and the 1975 thriller "Khel Khel Mein" ("While Playing").