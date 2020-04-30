UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bollywood Mourns Another Star As Rishi Kapoor Dies At 67

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 07:29 PM

Bollywood mourns another star as Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Bollywood mourned a second loss in as many days as celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor, whose career spanned half a century, died Thursday aged 67 after a prolonged struggle with cancer

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Bollywood mourned a second loss in as many days as celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor, whose career spanned half a century, died Thursday aged 67 after a prolonged struggle with cancer.

The news came as a severe blow to the Hindi movie industry and film lovers, who were already reeling from the death Wednesday of the internationally renowned actor Irrfan Khan, aged 53.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully... today after a two-year battle with leukemia," his family said in a statement.

Fellow-actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first to mourn his death, tweeting: "I am destroyed".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute, calling him "a powerhouse of talent", while Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan hailed him as "one of the greats".

Kapoor was cremated Thursday at a private ceremony in Mumbai under heavy security, with his family urging fans to follow India's restrictions on public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Born September 4, 1952, into the prolific Kapoor dynasty -- which has produced four generations of actors including his son, Ranbir -- he made his debut in the 1970's epic "Mera Naam Joker" ("My Name is Joker").

He received India's National Award for best child actor for his performance in the film, which his father Raj produced, directed and starred in.

But it was his later persona as a romantic lead that won him legions of fans.

They flocked to cinemas to see him sing, dance and charm his way into their hearts in films such as the 1973 superhit "Bobby" and the 1975 thriller "Khel Khel Mein" ("While Playing").

Related Topics

India Mumbai Century Prime Minister Film And Movies Bollywood Narendra Modi Aamir Khan Died Lead Amitabh Bachchan Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan September Cancer Family From Industry Best Singer Pakistan Limited Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates protects and prepares its all wide-body f ..

38 seconds ago

Teenager killed under tractor wheels

2 minutes ago

Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Agree Red Cross Sh ..

2 minutes ago

Polish Justice Minister Rejects Superiority of EU ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Passed Peak of Applications for Short-Time ..

2 minutes ago

Court reserves judgment in chairman Karchi Port Tr ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.