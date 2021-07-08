Bollywood mourns over death of tragedy king Dilip Kumar

(@fidahassanain)

News of his death shook the fraternity and beyond as many stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, within hours after his death were snapped arriving at the late actor's Saira Banu's home.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2021)

Renowned film stars, colleagues, fans and friend mourned the death of Dilip Kumar who was commonly known as the Tragedy King of Bollywood.

The veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the age of 98. He was born in Peshawar which is now in Pakistan. Dilip Kumar whose original name was Yousuf Khan was suffering multiple health issues for last few years.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan recently got papped while attending the funeral procession and last rites of the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

The father son duo both had on full face coverings and a mix of ethnic and western attire.

While Abhishek had on a black waistcoat over his white shalwar kameez, Amitabh Bachchan wore a red, black and white hoodie.

The Happy New Year star could be seen consoling a visibly upset Saira as he put his hand on her arm.

Furthermore, Anil Kapoor was among the many actors who went to Saria to offer his condolences of her husband's passing.

Other stars include Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Karan Johar and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Dilip had been in and out of hospital over the last few years with multiple health problems ranging from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.