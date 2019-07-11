UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Music Composer Misses Atif Aslam’s Voice

Bollywood music director Amaal Malik recently took to Twitter to express that he misses Atif Aslam’s voice in Bollywood.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) India clearly misses Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s voice as people are demanding to unban him.

#Unbanatifaslamonpublicdemand has been trending in India calling for the authorities to lift the ban on Pakistani artists.

While the sentiment runs high in Indian public, some Indian musicians also want Atif Aslam back on board.

He said this in reply to an Indian music fan who said, “Please #unbanAtifaslam. He's a amazing artist & as well as good human being 💕 We want Atif Aslam songs in #Bollywood #unbanatifaslamonpublicdemand”

Following the Pulwama attack on February 14, India announced to ban Pakistani artists from working across the border.

The announcement was made by All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) that put a blanket ban on Pakistani artists in India.

A statement from the AICWA stated that the organization condemns the brutal attack on soldiers in Pulwama.

The statement added that despite the official ban if any organisation wants to work with Pakistani artists, the AICWA will take strict action against them.
“We are officially announcing a total ban on Pakistani Actors and Artists working in Film Industry. Still if any organisation insist on working with Pakistani Artists will be banned by AICWA and a strong action will be taken against them,” it said.

“Nation comes first, we stand with our nation,” the notice further read.

