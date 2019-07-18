UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bollywood Pours In Love Over Mahira Khan’s Film Trailer

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:05 PM

Bollywood pours in love over Mahira Khan’s film trailer

Bollywood pours in love over Mahira Khan’s film trailer

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th July, 2019) Pakistani star Mahira Khan will be seen in her upcoming movie ‘Superstar’.

The trailer of the movie was launched just recently and ever since, lead actors Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf have been receiving praises.

Mahira Khan shared a clip of the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, “Work of pure faith, love, sweat, laughter, tears and a whole lot of wait.. My whole heart, here it is.”

The comments section showed positive comments by not just Pakistani celebrities but Indian celebs too.

Apart from Kubra Khan, Mawra Hocane, Adnan Malik and other Pakistani celebrities, Bollywood film producer and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor also expressed love and appreciation for Mahira Khan.

Commenting on the video, Rhea Kapoor said, “You too pretty bro,” while Manish Malhothra also sent hearts.

Similarly, Sikh singer Harshdeep Kaur also complimented her, saying, “Most beautiful Mahira.”

Well no doubt, Mahira looks every bit gorgeous in the film trailer.

Superstar is an upcoming romantic drama film, featuring Bilal Ashraf and Mahira Khan in lead roles. The movie, produced by Momina Duraid, is directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.

The story revolves around two main characters Noor and Sameer. While Noor dreams of making it big in the film industry, Sameer being the son of a superstar, has celebrity status and stardom already handed to him on a silver platter.

Superstar is a journey of these two characters as they cross paths and highlights their struggle to find the true meaning of the word ‘Superstar’ and the price they must pay and the sacrifices they must make to be successful.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Bollywood Lead Price Mahira Khan Mawra Hocane Harshdeep Kaur Adnan Malik Bilal Ashraf Silver From Industry Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Moscow Hopes Denmark to Abandon 'Confrontational' ..

2 minutes ago

Ryabkov Says Plans to Hold High-Level Bilateral Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Buzz Aldrin has landed -- for the Apollo 11 annive ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price down to $64.87 pb

8 minutes ago

S. Korea, US Preparing for Joint Drills Despite Th ..

18 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian efforts contributed to nor ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.