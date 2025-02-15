Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed

(@Abdulla99267510)

Singer says it was a minor accident and he will be back to see his fans soon in Pune

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2025) Renowned Bollywood musician and singer Vishal Dadlani sustained injuries in an accident which caused postponement of his concert, the local media reported on Saturday.

Vishal Dadlani got injured in an accident and was undergoing treatment.

Vishal himself informed his fans through Instagram account despite that no further details about the accident or his treatment was disclosed, Vishal himself informed his fans via Instagram.

n his Instagram story, Vishal said, “It was a minor accident. I’ll be back soon. See you in Pune soon,”.

Vishal, along with his musical partner Shekhar, was due to perform at a concert in Pune on March 2. However, due to the accident, the show was postponed.

Taking to Instagram, the concert organizers announced, “With the great regret, we inform you that the much-awaited concert featuring the famous duo Vishal & Shekhar has been postponed,”.

According to the organizers, the decision was made due to Vishal’s accident and ongoing treatment. They also apologized for the inconvenience and assured that a new date for the concert would be announced soon.