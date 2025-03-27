Open Menu

Bollywood Star Aamir Khan Becomes Youtuber

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:13 PM

Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

Actor who is known as Mr. Perfectionist launches YouTube channel with name of “Aamir Khan Talkies”

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) Bollywood star film star Aamir Khan, who is also known as 'Mr. Perfectionist', has become a YouTuber.

Aamir Khan launched his YouTube channel with the name of “Aamir Khan Talkies”.

The purpose of this channel, which Aamir Khan started on his 60th birthday, is to reveal the hidden secrets of filmmaking to his fans.

In the introduction to his YouTube channel, the senior Bollywood actor said, “I have always wanted to share my filmmaking journey with my fans. Now, through 'Aamir Khan Talkies,' I will show you the secrets of the film world that have always been behind the scenes,”.

It is worth mentioning that Aamir Khan, who celebrated his 60th birthday in March 2025, started this channel to give a new direction to his career. He mentioned that this channel will not only serve as a source of entertainment but also as a platform for education.

On social media, the fans expressed their happiness over this announcement. The users commented, "Now we will have access to Aamir Khan's thoughts!" and "Bollywood's most intelligent actor will now also shine on YouTube." Some users also shared their thoughts, saying, "It would have been great if this channel had started earlier."

